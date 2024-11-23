Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Saturday she looks forward to being the voice of the people of Wayanad in Parliament and thanked Rahul Gandhi for "showing her the way and having her back always".

Her remarks came after she took an unassailable lead of over 4 lakh votes in the byelection to Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Priyanka Gandhi secured over 6,17,942 votes in the Lok Sabha by-poll for Wayanad, defeating her nearest rival, Sathyan Mokeri, by 2,09,906 votes. BJP’s Navya Haridas secured 1,09,202 votes.



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Taking to her X handle, the Congress general secretary wrote, "My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own."

Expressing her gratitude for UDF colleagues, volunteers, and workers, Gandhi said, “My colleagues in the UDF, leaders from across Kerala, workers, volunteers, and my office colleagues who worked incredibly hard in this campaign—thank you for your support, for tolerating my 12-hour-a-day (no food, no rest) car journeys, and for fighting like true soldiers for the ideals we all believe in.”

She also thanked her family for their support, “To my mother, Robert, and my two jewels—Raihan and Miraya—no gratitude is ever enough for the love and courage you give me. And to my brother, Rahul, you are the bravest of them all… thank you for showing me the way and having my back, always!”