Amidst the fervour of Durga Puja celebrations, certain pandal organisers in Kolkata are taking measures to rein in the unchecked photography and videography trend.

A recent notice shared by X user Swati Moitra highlighted Purbachal Shakti Sangha's decision to restrict entry for YouTubers. The notice, boldly stating "No YouTuber allowed," has triggered discussions about the impact of the social media frenzy on public gatherings.

While sharing this image, Swati Moitra wrote, “Kolkata pujos have had it”.



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Commenting on it, an X user wrote, “This should be everywhere, they are a nuisance these days”. Another person wrote, “Good decision. And Instagram influencers too. Those reel makers are annoying,” wrote a third. An X user noted that some other pandal organisers have also posted similar notices and wrote, “This is a good decision! Seems the Bonedi Bari’s have had it too!”.

This year, Durga Puja is being celebrated from October 20 to October 24, 2023. Last year, three Durga puja pandals in Kolkata — Bakulbagan Sarbojanin, Hindusthan Park Sarbojanin, and Sovabazar Burtola Sarbojanin — based their pandals on Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh’s paintings.

