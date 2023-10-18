Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha assured necessary government assistance to the puja organizers of Bloodsun Club in Agartala, where the puja mandap of the club was completely gutted due to an unfortunate fire incident.



After visiting the affected club, Dr Saha stated that the Puja Mandap of Bloodsun Club at Ujan Abhoynagar in Agartala was completely gutted due to an unfortunate fire incident.



Also Read: Tripura: Man awarded 20-year jail term for raping minor daughter



"I visited the club area affected by this unfortunate situation and assured the necessary government help to the concerned officials”, he said.



Dr Saha further said, “After hearing the unfortunate news, I rushed to the spot. The club members had set up a Puja mandap just in front of the Bloodsun Club premises for the Durga Puja. As per preliminary reports, the fire incident took place due to an electric short circuit. After investigation, we can determine the actual reason. I have instructed the Sub-divisional Magistrate to assist the club”.