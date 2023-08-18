A LeT militant has been booked under Public Safety Act for his involvement in Anti National Activities, Jammu and Kashmir Police said Friday, August 18.

The militant has been identified as Maqsood Ahmad Malik, a resident of Chittibandy Aragam Bandipora.

“Bandipora Police booked one Militant associate of LeT, namely Maqsood Ahmad Malik R/o Chittibandy Aragam Bandipora under PSA and lodged him in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu, for his continuous involvement in Anti National activities”, Bandipora police said in the statement.



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