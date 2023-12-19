Lieutenant General RC Tiwari has been appointed as the new Eastern Army Commander, a prestigious position within the Indian Army.

He is set to take over the reins from the incumbent Lieutenant General RP Kalita, who is scheduled to retire on December 31, 2023.

The announcement of this significant military leadership transition was made on December 18, 2023.

Lt Gen RC Tiwari brings with him a wealth of experience and a distinguished military background. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College, the College of Defence Management, and the National Defence College, his career has been marked by several high-profile command and staff assignments. His expertise extends to both conventional warfare and counter-insurgency operations, having commanded an infantry battalion in Counter Insurgency Operations, a Mountain Brigade in High Altitude, and the Black Cat Division as General Officer Commanding.



Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal summoned by probe agency on Thursday in Delhi liquor policy case

Prior to his appointment as the Eastern Army Commander, Lt Gen Tiwari was commanding the Uttar Bharat Area and had also commanded the 3 Corps. Additionally, he served as the Chief of Staff at Headquarters South Western Command in Jaipur, showcasing his strategic acumen and leadership capabilities.

The Eastern Command, which Lt Gen Tiwari will lead, is one of the key operational commands of the Indian Army, with four corps and twelve divisions under its jurisdiction. It has a storied history of engagements, including World War II, the Sino-Indian War, the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the 2020 China–India skirmishes.

As the new Eastern Army Commander, Lt Gen RC Tiwari will be responsible for overseeing the security and operational readiness of the forces stationed in the eastern part of India, a region of strategic importance due to its proximity to several international borders. His leadership will be crucial in maintaining the high standards of operational effectiveness and preparedness of the Indian Army in this vital sector.