The Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, a significant legislative step aimed at curbing malpractices in public examinations across India.

The Bill was introduced to address the rampant issue of cheating and other unfair means that have plagued public examinations, leading to delays, cancellations, and a compromised future for millions of young aspirants.

The Bill defines "public examinations" as those conducted by various central authorities such as the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Boards, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, National Testing Agency, and other central government ministries or departments. It also allows for the inclusion of additional authorities through central government notification.

A key feature of the Bill is its stringent punishment framework. It stipulates that any form of cheating, including paper leaks, tampering with answer sheets, or assisting candidates unlawfully during exams, will be met with severe consequences.

Individuals found guilty of using unfair means could face imprisonment ranging from three to five years and fines up to Rs 10 lakh. In cases involving organized crime related to examination malpractice, the punishment escalates to imprisonment between five to ten years and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore.



Also Read: IFS officer shares picture of mother elephant's grief over newborn calf's death, captures netizens' hearts

Furthermore, the Bill mandates that all offences under it will be cognizable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable, indicating the seriousness with which such crimes are to be treated. Institutions involved in organized crime may also face property attachment and forfeiture, and service providers complicit in malpractices can be fined up to Rs 1 crore.

The introduction of this Bill comes in response to numerous instances of question paper leaks affecting recruitment exams nationwide.

The Bill aims to restore faith in the public examination system by ensuring transparency, fairness, and credibility. It reassures the youth that their efforts will be justly rewarded and their futures secured. While candidates themselves will not be liable under the Bill and will continue to be governed by the administrative provisions of the respective examination authorities, the legislation serves as a deterrent against those who seek to undermine the integrity of the examination process for monetary or wrongful gains.

The passing of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, marks a critical move towards safeguarding the sanctity of public examinations in India and protecting the interests of genuine candidates striving for success in their academic and professional pursuits.



