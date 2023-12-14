The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight security personnel over the massive security lapse that occurred in Parliament on December 13.

On December 13th, 2023, the Lok Sabha, India's lower house of Parliament located at the Lok Sabha Chamber in New Delhi, experienced a significant security breach.

This incident occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament, a day that is solemnly remembered for the loss of nine lives, including eight security personnel.

During the Winter Session proceedings, two individuals managed to leap into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, causing chaos by releasing yellow smoke from canisters.

The breach was not only a shock to the Members of Parliament present but also raised serious concerns about the security measures in place at such a critical institution.

In response to this grave lapse, the Lok Sabha Secretariat took immediate action. Initially, reports indicated that seven personnel were suspended for their roles in the security failure.

However, further details emerged revealing that a total of eight security personnel were actually suspended by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

These personnel were responsible for manning key access points, including the entry gate and the Parliament House Entry Area, where the breach occurred.



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The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, reflecting the severity of the situation and the need for stringent security protocols.

The Home Ministry appointed the chief of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to lead the investigation, emphasizing the government's commitment to preventing such lapses in the future.

Five individuals involved in the incident were detained by police, and the anti-terror unit special cell of the Delhi Police was called in to question those responsible for the breach.

The event has prompted a reevaluation of security measures, particularly with the construction of the new Parliament building underway.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of robust security systems, especially in places of national significance like the Lok Sabha, where the country's legislative business is conducted.

The swift suspension of the security personnel involved demonstrates the Lok Sabha Secretariat's zero-tolerance approach to any compromise in safeguarding the Parliament.