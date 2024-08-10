Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, has assumed the responsibility of General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps.

He takes over from Lieutenant General Harjeet Singh Sahi, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, who is now the Commandant of Army War College, Mhow.

Lt Gen Pendharkar was commissioned into the Assam Regiment in June 1990.

He is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He has attended the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow, and the National Defence College, New Delhi.

In his career spanning over 34 years, Lt Gen Pendharkar has served in various roles in command and staff tenures in different terrains and operational environments in India and abroad.



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His command assignments include leading an Infantry Battalion, Brigade, and Divisional-level formations along the Line of Control and in Counter Insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has held important staff appointments at strategic and tactical levels, including the Military Operations Directorate at the Ministry of Defence. Before taking over as GOC 3 Corps on 10 August 2024, he was the Director General of the Territorial Army.

Lt Gen Pendharkar is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Chief of the Army Staff Commendation, and GOC-in-C Central Command Commendation, recognising his professional contributions during command and staff assignments.