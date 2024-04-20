A bus carrying twenty one police and Home Guard personnel were injured when it overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district in the early hours of April 20.

The jawans were returning home in the state’s Rajgarh district after performing election duty when the accident took place near the Baretha Ghat.

The incident took place at around 4 am, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shalini Paraste.

She said that it happened when the bus carrying a total of 40 jawans, including five policemen and remaining home guard was on its way to Rajgarh after their election duty in Chhindwara.

The treatment of eight personnel who received serious injuries is undergoing treatment in the district hospital at Betul.

The incident took place when the bus swerved to avoid a truck that crossed its path, she said.

Polling for the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat was held on April 19.