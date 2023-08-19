Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Samandar Patel along with 5,000 supporters in a convoy of over 1,200 vehicles, reached the Congress headquarters in Bhopal from Neemuch district to join the grand old party.

BJP leader Samandar Patel who is said to be close to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Congress on August 18 in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and ex-minister Jitu Patwari.

The development came a day after the ruling BJP announced the first list of its 39 candidates for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh slated to be held later this year.



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Patel announced his return to Congress a week ago. He decided to join the Congress with a 'show of power' as he was accompanied by a convoy of his supporters.

It is to be mentioned here that after its electoral success in Karnataka, the Congress is trying to use the same formula in Madhya Pradesh, be it offering freebies to alleging corruption charges against the ruling BJP. Congress leaders said the party is determined to make a comeback in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP has also changed its strategy to counter the Congress's new line of attack.