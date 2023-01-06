A pilot lost his life after a trainee aircraft, he was flying, crashed into a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on January 5 when it was on a training sortie.

Following the accident, one pilot identified as Captain Vishal Yadav (30) was killed while another trainee pilot, was critically injured.

As per reports, the accident took place between 11:30 pm to 12 pm on January 5 night as the plane hit the dome of the temple in Umri village under the Chorhata police station area of Rewa district.

An initial investigation ruled out that the accident was due to excessive fog.

The reports further claimed that the aircraft crashed three km away from Chorhatta airstrip after it collided with the temple's dome.

Meanwhile, Rewa collector Manoj Pushp and the Superintendent of Police (SP) were at the spot to investigate the matter.

As per several reports, if the plane had not hit the top of the temple and fallen down on the house, then the accident could have been more serious with more casualties.

Notably, Rew airstrip is being developed as an airport and the Falcon company trains the trainees at the Pilot Training Centre in Rewa.

However, it is yet to be ascertained the type of the aircraft.

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