In two separate incidents, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary and Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam fainted on stage during Independence Day celebrations on August 15 causing panic among the attendees.

Prabhuram Choudhary fell on the stage unconscious while taking a salute during a march past at an Independence Day event on Raisen. While in a separate incident, Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker Girish Gautam fell unconscious on stage while attending an event to commemorate India’s 77th Independence Day.

Also read : Manipur violence: Ngathal village authority claims not a single Meitei harmed, refutes rape allegations

As per some videos that went viral on social media, the speaker was seen feeling dizzy as he fell on stage. He was later seen being helped by officials to stand on the podium during the flag-hoisting ceremony and then made him sit on a chair.

Meanwhile, a number of programmes were held in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Tuesday to celebrate the 77th Independence Day.