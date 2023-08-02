Madhya Pradesh: One more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park, nine deaths in last five months
One more cheetah has died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the toll number of deaths of feline to nine since March, according to a statement by the state Forest Department.
One more cheetah has died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the toll number of deaths of feline to nine since March, according to a statement by the state Forest Department.
One of the female cheetahs – Dhatri (Tbilisi) was found dead inside the National Park. A post-mortem is being conducted to determine the cause of death, the statement added.
Fourteen cheetahs – seven males, six females and a female cub are kept inside the enclosure in Kuno. A team comprising Kuno wildlife veterinarians and a Namibian expert regularly monitors their health.
The team is currently monitoring one of the female cheetahs. Efforts are under way rto bring her back to an enclosure for a health examination, the statement said.
Last month, two cheetahs died due to infection in wounds caused by the radio collars around their necks. However, the environment ministry said all cheetah deaths were due to natural causes.
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