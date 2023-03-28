At least 65 people, including children, fell ill after eating Sabudana Khichdi at Bhandara during Gangaur Puja in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.

As per reports, the victims suffered from vomiting due to alleged food poisoning and were immediately rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

Speaking over the matter, Dr Amarsingh Chauhan, civil surgeon of the district hospital, said that 15 patients were brought to the hospital after they complained of food poisoning.

''Their condition is stable now and around 35 patients have been discharged,'' he added.

The victims complained of vomiting and diarrhea within two hours of eating Sabudana Khichdi.

Following this, a team of health officials reached the village to investigate the matter after they received a complaint directly from District Magistrate (DM).

As per reports, the condition of all the victims is said to be stable.

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