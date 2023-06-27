Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five new Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on June 27.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Prime Minister’s visit to Lalpur and Pakaria in Shahdol district will be postponed due to the possibility of heavy rains. However, the event in Bhopal was not cancelled.

The new five Vande Bharat trains are- Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express will facilitate easy and fast travel between two important cities of Madhya Pradesh and will improve the connectivity of the cultural, tourist and religious places in the region.

The tourist places in the region will be benefitted from connectivity and easy mobility.

The trains will boost the tourism sector with their enhanced connectivity between Patna and Ranchi.

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