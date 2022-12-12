More than 9,000 people with criminal records were apprehended in Madhya Pradesh during the intervening night of December 11 and 12 according to police officials.

An official release stated that the operation, which involved more than 17,000 personnel, was carried out with the goal of maintaining security, peace, and law and order by ensuring the arrest of missing criminals, the execution of permanent and arrest warrants, and the checking of criminals who were externed from one district to another.

According to the report, officials from the ranks of additional director generals of various zones, deputy inspector generals, superintendents of police, and other ranks participated, resulting in the arrest of 9,000 criminals, some of whom were on the run.

There are approximately 6,000 criminals against whom arrest warrants are pending, 2,600 permanent warrants, approximately 100 missing persons, and 200 carrying rewards, according to the report.

It also stated that more than 1,000 history-sheeters from various districts were being monitored.

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