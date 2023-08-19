The engine of the Khajuraho Udaipur intercity train caught fire near Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on August 20.

The train was stopped immediately at Sitholi railway station, after smoke was seen blowing out of the engine.

So far no injuries have been reported.

The incident took place just minutes after the train left from Gwalior and was on its way Sithauli station.

Later, the Jhansi public relations representative explained that although smoke had come from the engine, there was no actual fire and that all of the passengers were secure.

Two fire engines and personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the scene.

"Smoke was noticed in the engine of train number 19666 Udaipur - Khajuraho Express near Sitholi. Immediately the train was stopped and the OHE (Over Head Equipment-Cantilever) was shut down. The smoke has been controlled. The train will be sent soon towards the destination by installing another engine. The cause of the incident is being investigated," Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay CPRO, NCR said.

The train was halted for over two hours after the fire broke out according to the passengers.

Earlier in the day, a similar fire broke out on the Udyan Express train at Bengaluru's Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station.

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