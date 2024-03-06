A woman pilot has been injured after a trainer aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

The plane had taken off from Neemuch - about 250 km away as the crow flies - on Wednesday and an engine problem is suspected to be the cause of the crash, officials said.

The injured pilot is being treated at the district hospital in Guna.



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Guna Sub Inspector Chanchal Tiwari said that the single-engine aircraft, a Cessna 172, owned by Dhana-based Chimes Aviation Academy, passed over Guna, it developed a malfunction. The trainee woman pilot then sought permission to land on the Guna airstrip.

However, during landing, the flight went out of control and crashed into bushes. The aircraft overturned and wad badly damaged due to impact, with petrol leaking from the plane.