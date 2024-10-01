The Madras High Court has raised questions regarding spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s encouragement of women at his Isha Yoga Centre to embrace ascetic lifestyles, while his own daughter leads a settled, married life. The court's remarks came during a hearing of a habeas corpus plea filed by a retired professor who alleged his daughters were being "detained" at the centre.

The professor claimed that his daughters, aged 42 and 39, both well-educated, had been influenced by Sadhguru to permanently reside at the Isha Centre in Coimbatore. The daughters, however, appeared in court, stating that their decision to live there was voluntary.

The bench, led by Justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam, expressed doubts over the situation. "Why is Sadhguru encouraging other women to live as hermits while ensuring his daughter is well-settled?" Justice Sivagnanam questioned, raising concerns about the differing expectations for his own family versus others.

The foundation argued that the two women, as independent adults, were free to choose their own life paths. However, the court insisted on probing the matter further, responding to allegations of cognitive impairment caused by food and medicine administered at the centre.

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