Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has called for a thorough investigation into the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh Mela, citing mismanagement and negligence as key factors behind the incident.

Expressing his grief, Gogoi stated, "Distressed to hear about the tragic news of the stampede from the Mahakumbh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families." He criticized the authorities for their failure in crowd management, saying, "It is shocking to see how devotees coming to Prayagraj in search of divine blessings were subjected to utter mismanagement and negligence."

Gogoi demanded immediate action, urging for a "thorough investigation into the matter" and accountability for those responsible.

His remarks come as concerns grow over the handling of the massive religious gathering, where large crowds require stringent safety measures to prevent such incidents.



Also Read: Maha Kumbh stampede: At least 30 dead, 60 injured

The stampede that broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 29 has resulted in the death of at least 30 people, while 60 others were injured, according to officials.

The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh broke out as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days.

DIG Vaibhav Krishna told a press conference here in the evening the stampede has left 30 dead and 60 others injured. He added that 25 people have been identified and the identification of the remaining 5 is in process.

Earlier, the Assam government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the grieving family of Niti Ranjan Pal, a businessman from Hailakandi district, who died in the Maha Kumbh stampede.

The incident, which occurred around 2 am, led to numerous casualties as millions of pilgrims gathered at the Sangam and nearby ghats for the holy dip.