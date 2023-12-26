The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday. The threat also included warnings for HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

The sender, identified as 'Khilafat India', demanded the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, alleging a major 'scam' in the country. The email warned of bombs at 11 locations in Mumbai and hinted at a possible blast by 2:15 pm.

However, thorough searches by the police did not uncover any suspicious items. A case has been filed at the MRA Marg Police Station. The Mumbai Police are working closely with RBI officials to ensure the safety of the targeted institutions.

This threat is a grim reminder of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, orchestrated by fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, which claimed 257 lives and injured over 700.

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