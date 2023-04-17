At least 11 people died due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony on April 16.

Approximately 125 attendees reported exhaustion, chest pain and other symptoms whole 11 died after standing in the sun for long time.

Nearly 123 people complained of heat-related health ailments, like dehydration. There were nearly 30 medical booths set up at the venue, among which 13 needed further treatment, as per reports.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Kamothe Hospital and took stock of the situation. Shinde promised Rs 5 lakh relief to the families of the deceased. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to visit the hospital.

In honor of social worker Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, a public event was held at the Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. From 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., the event took place on a large field and attracted many supporters.

However, standing in the sun caused some attendees to become ill, and they were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, where at least eight followers passed away.

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