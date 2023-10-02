Twelve infants and as many as 12 adults perished in the previous 24 hours at a state-run hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded, according to the hospital dean, who blamed a lack of drugs and hospital staff.

Twelve people perished in the previous 24 hours as a result of "various ailments, mostly snake bites," according to the dean of Nanded's Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital.

"In the last 24 hours, six male and six female babies died." Twelve adults perished as a result of different diseases, chiefly snake bites. "We had some difficulties because various employees were being transferred," he explained.



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"We are a tertiary-level care centre and the only one in a 70 to 80-kilometer radius." As a result, patients travel long distances to see us. "On some days, the number of patients increases, causing a budget problem," he explained.

"There is a school, Haffkine." We were meant to purchase drugs from them, but this again did not occur. "However, we did purchase medicines locally and distribute them to patients," the dean noted.

The Maharashtra Opposition launched an all-out attack on the Eknath Shinde administration, claiming that the "triple-engine sarkar (of the BJP, Eknath Shinde Sena, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP) should take responsibility."

