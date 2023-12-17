A massive explosion at Solar Industries India Limited in Bajargaon, Nagpur, Maharashtra resulted in the death of at least six people on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am on December 16. In addition to the fatalities, several others were injured, with some reported to be in a critical state.

Police were quick to respond, reaching the site promptly upon receiving news of the blast.

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