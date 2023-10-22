An aircraft crashed near Gojubavi village in the Pune district of Maharashtra during a training session on October 20, as reported by an official from the Pune rural office department.

Details of the accident have not been disclosed yet as more information is being awaited.

In a related incident, another training aircraft with two individuals on board crashed near Katfal village under Baramati taluka of the western Maharashtra district on Thursday.

The plane was associated with the Flight Training Academy. Both passengers were injured in the incident and have been transported to a hospital.

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