In a significant development within the political landscape of Maharashtra, the Election Commission of India has settled a dispute within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by ruling in favor of the faction led by Ajit Pawar.

As a result, this group will now be recognized as the real NCP and will retain the party's name and symbol, which is the 'Clock'.

This decision comes ahead of the 2024 General Elections and follows more than ten hearings involving distinguished legal teams.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar, who is a four-time former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the president of the NCP, has emerged victorious in this internal party conflict. The Election Commission's ruling was based on various tests, including those assessing the aims and objectives of the party constitution, as well as organizational and legislative majorities. The Ajit Pawar faction's success in demonstrating a majority in the legislative wing was a key factor in the Commission's decision.



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The resolution of this dispute has also led to a special concession for Sharad Pawar, allowing him to name a new political formation. This concession is particularly relevant due to the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Sharad Pawar's faction has been given until 3 pm on February 7, 2024, to provide three preferences for the name of their new political entity to the Commission.

This development marks a pivotal moment for the NCP, as the Ajit Pawar faction now officially holds the party's identity, while Sharad Pawar and his supporters must regroup under a new banner. The political dynamics in Maharashtra are poised for a shift as these factions prepare for the upcoming general and Rajya Sabha elections.