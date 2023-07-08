Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that notice had been sent to 40 MLAs from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and 14 from the Uddhav Thackeray party, asking for responses to disqualification petitions filed against them.

He stated that these politicians have been given seven days to respond.

The letters were given to 54 MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. However, no notice was served on Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rutuja Latke, who was elected after the Shiv Sena split last year.

The news comes only a day after Narwekar announced that he had received a copy of the Shiv Sena's constitution from the Election Commission of India and that hearings on the disqualification petitions filed against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including CM Shinde, will begin shortly.



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On Saturday, July 8, 2023, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that notifications had been sent to 40 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, requesting responses on disqualification cases filed against them.

He stated that these politicians have been given seven days to respond.

The letters were given to 54 MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. However, no notice was served on Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rutuja Latke, who was elected after the Shiv Sena split last year.

The news comes only a day after Narwekar announced that he had received a copy of the Shiv Sena's constitution from the Election Commission of India and that hearings on the disqualification petitions filed against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including CM Shinde, will begin shortly.

"Notice seeking replies on disqualification issued to 40 MLA of Eknath Shinde-Shiv Sena faction, 14 of Uddhav Thackeray faction," Narwekar told media.

Shiv Sena MLA and spokesman Sanjay Shirsat stated that he has got no notification from the State assembly thus far. He said that the Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, has filed disqualification applications against 14 Uddhav camp MLAs, including Aaditya Thackeray.