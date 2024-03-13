The Maharashtra cabinet, led by Eknath Shinde, chose to rename the Ahmednagar district as Ahilya Nagar.

In addition, the state cabinet has agreed to change the names of 8 Mumbai railway stations, which were named during the British Era.

The cabinet has also given approval for the construction of a sea link between Uttan (Bhayander) and Virar (Palghar).



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The proposed new names for the railway stations are Curry Road to Lalbaug, Marine Lines to Mumbadevi, Sandhurst Road to Dongri, Cotton Green to Kalachowki, Charni Road to Girgaon, Dockyard Road to Mazgaon, and King Circle to Tirthakar Parshivnath.

The Maharashtra cabinet has also given the green light to the purchase of 2.5 acres of land in Srinagar, J&K to build a Maharashtra Bhavan.

The budget for this project was already proposed in the previous budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly.