Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed that Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has been asked to resign and there could be some changes in the government.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “I have heard that Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) has been asked to resign and there might be some change (in the government).”

His statement comes days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar, led a rebellion, leaving a vertical split in the party, and joined the Maharashtra government. He was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, thereby sharing the position with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.



Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker issues notice to 54 MLAs of sena factions over disqualification pleas

According to India Today, Aaditya Thackeray said, “In Maharashtra, low-level politics is going on. What will happen to those traitors who left their ministerial positions a year ago in greed? The chief minister's chair is in danger. The allocation of departments has been delayed for four consecutive days. I heard that there are discussions about removing the chief minister as well.”

On the otherhand, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that notice had been sent to 40 MLAs from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and 14 from the Uddhav Thackeray party, asking for responses to disqualification petitions filed against them.

He stated that these politicians have been given seven days to respond.

The letters were given to 54 MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. However, no notice was served on Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rutuja Latke, who was elected after the Shiv Sena split last year.