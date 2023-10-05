Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has been appointed as the Guardian Minister of Pune, his home district. This position was previously held by senior BJP leader and Cabinet Minister Chandrakant Patil. As per PTI reports, this appointment means that seven out of nine NCP ministers now hold Guardian Minister roles in various districts.

Guardian Ministers are responsible for personally addressing the needs and promoting the growth of their assigned districts, working closely with district collectors and other officials. The revised list of Guardian Ministers, released by the Chief Minister's office, assigns Chandrakant Patil to Solapur and Amravati districts.

NCP ministers Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif and Dhananjay Munde have been allocated Buldhana, Kolhapur, and Beed districts respectively. Sanjay Bandsode, Dhrmarao Baba Atram, and Anil Patil of the Pawar camp have been assigned Parbhani, Gondia, and Nandurbar districts. Meanwhile, BJP senior ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar, Vijay Kumar Gavit, and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will oversee Wardha, Bhandara and Akola districts.

These districts were previously managed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also looked after Amravati district.

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