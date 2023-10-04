The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung writes to PM Modi on the devastation caused by to swelling of the Teesta River in Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts of West Bengal.

In a letter to PM Modi, the Morcha president wrote, "This is to call your immediate attention to the situation which has arisen with the bursting of Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim resulting in the swelling of Teesta River which has caused severe damage to infrastructure and properties and even human lives. The situation could turn devastating if action is not taken urgently."



Further, the letter also stated that the National Highway 10, which is the main road connecting Sikkim, Kalimpong district and many places of Darjeeling district with Siliguri has been damaged in many places making it non-operational.



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The letter also claimed that the vast number of people residing along the river bank and the National Highway 10 have been displaced as the swelling Teesta River has engulfed and washed away their houses.



"The swelling of Teesta River has had effects in Sikkim, Kalimpong District and Darjeeling District and also will have effects in Jalpaiguri district and Bangladesh if urgent actions are not taken," reads the letter.

The Morchar president urged PM Modi to look into the matter to provide safe evacuation, monitoring relief and prevent further damages.