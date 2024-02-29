Former Intel India country head Avtar Saini was killed after a speeding cab hit him while he was cycling in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

According to an official, Saini, 68, was riding a bicycle on Palm Beach Road in the Nerul neighbourhood with other riders when the accident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 5:50 a.m.

Saini claimed that when the speeding cab struck his bicycle from behind, the rider attempted to flee while the bike's frame was trapped beneath the car's front wheels.

According to the official, Saini was hurt and his fellow riders took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Saini, a Chembur suburbian, was acknowledged as having contributed to the development of the Intel 386 and 486 microprocessors. He then oversaw the Pentium CPU design for the business.

The police have registered an FIR against the cab driver under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by doing an act rashly or negligently so as to endanger human life) and 304-A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused has not yet been arrested, an official from the NRI police station said.

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