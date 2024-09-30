The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has officially designated the cow as "Rajya Mata" or the "State Mother." The announcement, made on Monday, reflects the cow's revered status in Indian tradition, especially within Hinduism, where it holds a sacred position.

The government's official declaration emphasizes the cow’s profound spiritual, scientific, and historical importance, reiterating the role these animals have played in India's cultural and agricultural heritage for centuries. The move, outlined in a government order, also seeks to address concerns over the declining population of indigenous cow breeds. The state government stressed the need for cattle rearers to prioritize the breeding and preservation of native species, given their socio-economic importance and religious significance.

The reverence for cows within the Hindu faith is well-established, with cows often being viewed as maternal figures. The government’s statement highlights the importance of cow milk, which is praised for its nutritional value, as well as cow urine and dung, both of which are integral to traditional healing practices and agricultural uses. Cow urine is believed to possess medicinal properties, while cow dung enhances soil fertility, playing a key role in sustainable farming methods.

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By advocating for the preservation of indigenous breeds, the Maharashtra government is aiming to boost the agricultural sector while promoting environmentally sustainable farming practices. The cultural and economic implications of the declaration resonate with both rural and urban populations across the state.

This significant announcement comes as Maharashtra braces for state elections, with the current government’s tenure ending on November 26, 2024. Elections are expected to be scheduled before that date, most likely after the Diwali festival in November. State officials have suggested that the model code of conduct will likely come into effect in early October, signaling the start of the electoral process.

In preparation for the elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been actively coordinating with state authorities to ensure that adequate facilities are available at polling stations. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, during a recent review meeting with Maharashtra's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and other senior officials, emphasized the importance of providing basic amenities such as seating, fans, drinking water, and shelters for voters. The ECI has also promised swift action in response to any complaints of voter inconvenience on election day.