The Mumbai police arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals in the Sewri area of central Mumbai for residing in the country without valid documentation.

The arrests were made by Unit-6 of the crime branch following specific intelligence that led to the initial apprehension of a man and a woman earlier in the month.

These two individuals were found to be illegally sending money to Bangladesh on a commission basis.

Further investigation led to the capture of two more Bangladeshis in the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road area within Sewri.



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As the probe continued, five additional Bangladeshi nationals were detained from the same locality.

During these arrests, the police recovered Aadhaar cards and PAN cards from the accused, which were obtained using fake documents.

The series of events underscores the ongoing efforts by Mumbai police to crack down on illegal immigration and the fraudulent acquisition of Indian identification documents.