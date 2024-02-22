Parents in Maharashtra have staged a protest outside a local school, raising allegations against the school administration for purported child molestation during a school trip.

The Kapurbawadi police arrested a 27-year-old bus attendant of a third-party tour company for allegedly molesting six girls and two boys, Class II students of a reputed school in Thane, based on a complaint lodged by parents.

According to the complaint, the 27-year-old man from Adventure Education Tours made the children sit on his lap and touch their private parts while distributing the snack boxes.



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On the school trip incident, a parent says, "On February 20, when kids from grade 2 were on a picnic, two outsiders also accompanied them which wasn't informed to any parents. We don't know the due diligence or the process through which they're selected for the picnic. One man has molested 8-10 children, teachers were there and saying that we're keeping an eye and nothing has happened, but 8 children can't lie... Teachers are denying it, and management has accepted but only about the negligence in appointing the third party and they're blaming it entirely on the third party... We are demanding the resignation of the teachers involved and management. We have filed an FIR against the teacher, management, principal and the criminal.

The police have arrested the accused, but the parents demanded that the names of the three teachers who were present on the bus also be added to the FIR for their negligence.

The administration, as of now, has not responded to these allegations.