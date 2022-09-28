Welcoming Centre's decision to ban PFI, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on September 28 said that the organisation was mulling ''something serious'' in the state.

While speaking to reporters, Shinde said, '' The Popular Front of India (PFI) had also attempted to disturb the peace in Pune, but prompt police action had thwarted their attempt''.

Later, Shinde also hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking the initiative to outlaw PFI and its numerous associates for five years.

"It was discovered that the PFI and its affiliated organisations were involved in serious crimes. The organisation has recently started supporting terrorism, funding murders, disrespecting the Constitution, and causing social unrest across the nation. Additionally, it has come to light that the organisation has significant plans in Maharashtra "CM added.

Five days after a comparable pan-Indian crackdown against the 16-year-old group resulted in the arrest of more than a hundred of its activities. The investigative agencies also seized several properties and apprehended more than 150 people for allegedly having connection with the PFI.