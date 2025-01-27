Maharashtra has confirmed its first fatality due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), with a patient in Solapur succumbing to the rare neurological disorder.





The patient, who had been suffering from diarrhea and cold-like symptoms, was initially admitted to the ICU of a private hospital on January 18. Although his condition briefly improved, he later experienced severe breathing difficulties and died after being readmitted to the ICU.



The rising number of GBS cases in Pune has raised alarm among health authorities. As of now, Pune has reported a total of 101 GBS cases, with 28 new cases in the last 24 hours alone.



Among the affected, 16 patients are currently on ventilator support. The outbreak has also seen symptoms manifesting in 19 children under the age of nine, and 23 cases have been reported in individuals aged between 50 and 80 years.



Laboratory investigations have confirmed the presence of Campylobacter jejuni bacteria, which is a known trigger for GBS, in patient samples. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.





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