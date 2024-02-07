In a significant development in Indian politics, the Election Commission of India has officially recognized the faction led by Sharad Pawar with a new name: "Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar."

This decision comes after a dispute within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) that led to a split between factions led by Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The naming of Sharad Pawar's faction as "Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar" was confirmed on February 7th, 2024.

The Election Commission granted this name to Sharad Pawar's camp following its ruling that Ajit Pawar's faction is the legitimate NCP, thereby awarding it control over the original party name and its symbol, the clock.



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This resolution by the Election Commission was based on the majority support within the party's legislative wing. Out of a total of 81 NCP MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, 57 supported Ajit Pawar, while 28 backed Sharad Pawar.

Despite some members submitting affidavits in support of both factions, Ajit Pawar's group maintained the majority.

The Sharad Pawar faction was given a one-time concession to select a new name and symbol in preparation for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections for six seats in Maharashtra.

They were instructed to submit their choices by 4 pm on the following Wednesday.

The rebranding of Sharad Pawar's faction under the new name marks a pivotal moment in the party's history and sets the stage for the next chapter in Maharashtra's political landscape.