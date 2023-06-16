A 16-year-old girl from India achieved a world record for dancing for five days straight.

Guinness World Records shared her incredible achievement on one of their blogs.

Shruti Sudhir Jagtap broke the record for the longest dance marathon by an individual with a time of 127 hours.



She started dancing on the morning of May 29 and continued till June 3, creating the record.

In an attempt to promote Indian culture, Shruti Sudhir chose to perform Kathak.

She later stated that it was her “dream to represent India through dance.”

She followed a strict training regime for months by following four hours of guided meditation and six hours of dance practice, and three hours of other exercises.

She used to sleep by 10 pm and wake up every day at 3 am.

“After dancing for five days straight, 16-year-old student Srushti Sudhir Jagtap (India) has broken the record for the longest dance marathon by an individual, with a time of 127 hours,” reads a part of the blog.

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