A 13-year-old boy jumped to his death from his 16th-floor apartment in response to his ‘short haircut’ in Maharashtra’s Bhayandar.

The teenage boy jumped from the bathroom window of his 16th floor apartment.

The boy was miffed at his haircut which drove him to take this drastic step. The incident has left everyone in the locality shocked and shaken.

The Navghar police have registered an accidental death report and launched an investigation into the case.

Earlier, a man killed his son following a fight over a bowl of chicken curry.

The incident was reported from Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

As per reports, the victim’s father bludgeoned his son to death with a wooden club as he got enraged that he did not get to taste the dish when he returned home from work.

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