A major terror attack was averted after cops arrested 5 terror suspects on July 19 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru busted the terror module and arrested the five suspects identified as Junaid, Sohail, Umar, Mudasir and Jahid.

Several explosive materials and other incriminating objects, along with mobile phones were seized from the arrested persons.

A further lookout of five more individuals suspected to have links with the terror plot is underway. An investigation has been initiated into the case.

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