In response to the widespread disruption caused by the cancellation of numerous flights by Air India Express due to a significant number of crew members reporting sick, the airline took decisive action by terminating 30 crew members and issuing ultimatums to others for what it deemed as 'unprofessionalism'.

Through an official email communication addressed to the affected crew members, the airline expressed its grave concerns, citing the actions of the crew as indicative of a premeditated and coordinated effort to abstain from work without valid justification.

A spokesperson for Air India Express emphasized the airline's commitment to mitigating the inconvenience experienced by passengers amidst this unforeseen situation.

Despite the challenges posed by the crew shortage, the airline announced plans to operate a total of 283 flights on the day in question. To bolster operational capacity, Air India also pledged support by operating flights on 20 of Air India Express's routes.

However, despite these efforts, the airline acknowledged that a substantial number of flights—85 in total—had to be cancelled. In light of this, Air India Express urged passengers with existing bookings to verify the status of their flights prior to departing for the airport. Should their flights be affected by the disruption, passengers were offered the option to either receive a full refund or reschedule their travel arrangements to a later date, with no additional fees incurred.

Passengers were directed to communicate their preferences regarding refunds or rescheduling through the airline's designated channels, including Tia on WhatsApp at +91 6360012345 or through the official Air India Express website (http://airindiaexpress.com).

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