Mamata Banerjee slams 'linguistic terror' after alleged atrocities on Bengalis in Gurgaon, Rajasthan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday issued a strong statement condemning what she described as rising incidents of harassment, illegal detentions, and forced pushbacks of Bengali-speaking citizens from West Bengal in other states, particularly Gurgaon in Haryana and parts of Rajasthan.

In a scathing post on social media, Banerjee wrote, “Have been increasingly receiving reports of detentions of and atrocities on our Bengali-speaking people from different districts of West Bengal in Gurgaon, Haryana.” She alleged that identity verification requests from Haryana Police were being used as a cover to target Bengali workers.

The Chief Minister further added that reports have also emerged from Rajasthan and other states, where West Bengal citizens with valid documents were being illegally pushed back to Bangladesh. “Our officers have received copies of their appropriate documents!” she noted.



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Calling the alleged actions a form of “linguistic terror,” Banerjee said, “There are tortures and tortures on hapless poor Bengali workers from West Bengal in these States… This is atrocious and terrible. We are not going to tolerate this.”

Banerjee held BJP-ruled “double-engine governments” responsible for what she called a pattern of discrimination and vowed that West Bengal would strongly oppose such actions.

As of now, no official response has been issued by the Haryana or Rajasthan governments regarding the Chief Minister’s allegations.