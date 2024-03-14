West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered major injuries to her forehead, the party informed through a post on X.

The All India Trinamool Congress shared photos of Banerjee on a hospital bed with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face.

Sources said the Chief Minister suffered injuries at home and she was taken to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.



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"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party said in a post on X.

"Wishing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," Sukanta Majumdar, state president of Trinamool Congress said in post on X.

More information is awaited.