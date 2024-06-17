Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will politicise the Kanchanjunga Express train accident, which killed at least nine people. He made the remarks while visiting the accident site in Darjeeling district.

Describing the accident as a "tragic incident", Majumdar said, "At this time, she (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) should not do politics. But as I said in the morning, she will do politics. And that is what has happened."

The Bengal BJP chief further urged for unity and cooperation in addressing the aftermath of the accident, while expressing his condolences and emphasising the importance of a non-political approach to the tragedy.

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Majumdar also said that he had been in communication with both the Railway Minister and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the region. He assured that efforts were underway to restore the route, with operations expected to resume by around midnight.

The incident, which preliminary investigations suggest was caused by human error, has drawn significant attention and concern.

During his visit, Majumdar highlighted the need to focus on the immediate response and support for those affected, rather than politicising the incident.