A video of a naked man being beaten up by some persons surfaced on social media platforms on July 9.

In the video, some persons are seen thrashing a man with sticks and pipes and accusing him of theft.

As per reports, the incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar City, and taking cognizance of the same, police have registered a case against unidentified persons.

Additionally, one of the accused is beating the man with his elbow in the video which is reportedly recorded near the Dharam Kanta area under the Motinagar police station.

Speaking over the matter, Additional SP Vikram Singh Kushwaha assured of strict action after identifying the culprits.

''The matter has been taken up and an FIR has been registered in connection with the video. Action will be taken after ascertaining when the video was shot, where the incident occurred, and who the accused persons seen in the video are,'' India Today quoted Kushwaha as saying.

The Sagar video is the most recent in a string of videos from similar incidents in Madhya Pradesh that have appeared on social media.

A few days ago, a video of a guy peeing on a labourer from a tribal group in Sidhi district went viral, inciting indignation across the country. Following this, Pravesh Shukla, the accused, was detained and lodged in a jail cell in accordance with the strict National Security Act's guidelines.

In a separate instance, two Dalit males were allegedly assaulted on June 30 by members of a minority group on the grounds that they had molested and recorded some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district.

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