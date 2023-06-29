Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left Delhi for Manipur today to undertake a crucial visit to the violence-hit state.

During his two day visit, Gandhi will meet the victims of violence in the relief camps and extend support to the communities affected by the ethnic strife that hit the state of Manipur on May 3, 2023.

KC Venugopal, General Secretary of the Congress confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will engage with civil society organizations and visit relief camps in Imphal and Churachandpur.

It will be Gandhi’s first visit to the northeastern state since violence broke out on May 3.

Also read : Manipur violence: Fresh incident of firing reported early morning in state's Kangpokpi district