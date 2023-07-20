As violence continues to flare up in Manipur sending normal life into a complete standstill, banners and posters have surfaced in Mysore extending support to the people of the violence hit state.

With more than two months passed since the violence broke out on May 3, 2023, people from across the country have expressed shock and are deeply saddened at the loss of lives in the incident.

Banners and posters saying, “Manipur, we are with you” were placed outside St Joseph’s Cathedral, Diocese of Mysore. The people in Mysore pray for peace to return in the northeastern state.

For the past few weeks, protests and prayer meets were held across several states demanding stern action by the government against perpetrators involved in violence, arson and vandalism.

In the latest development, a two-month old video surfaced online showing two women being paraded naked after being allegedly gangraped by miscreants in Manipur.

The video has sent shock waves across the nation, with politicians, Bollywood actors condemning the violence against women in Manipur and have demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

Also read : Deeply pained: PM Modi breaks silence on Manipur violence, says ‘no one will be spared’