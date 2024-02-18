Speculations are swirling about possible party switches by senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, and Manish Tewari, a current MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib constituency. Sources suggest that both leaders are in talks with the BJP.

Tewari has reportedly expressed interest in contesting the upcoming general elections from the Ludhiana seat on a BJP ticket. It is also believed that Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath, who recently cancelled their tour of Chhindwara, may sever ties with Congress to join BJP.

This follows the recent switch of Maharashtra's former chief minister and two-time MP Ashok Chavan from Congress to BJP, where he pledged to support PM Narendra Modi's development agenda.

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