During the 110th Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the broadcast of Mann ki Baat will be put on hold for the next three months due to the impending Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister also urged first-time voters to participate actively in the elections by casting their votes in large numbers.

He further praised the Indian youth for their commendable work in content creation, whether it is related to tourism, social causes or public participation.





The story is still developing and more details are awaited.



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